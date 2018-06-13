 

Egypt Football Federation fined $74,000 for illegal World Cup warm-up game

Associated Press
FIFA has fined Egypt's football federation 50,000 Swiss francs (NZ$74,000) for playing a World Cup warmup game during a prohibited period.

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017 file photo, Egypt's Mohamed Salah, center, battles for the ball with Congo's Delvin N'Dinga, right, and Tobias Badila during the 2018 World Cup group E qualifying soccer match at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)
Mohamed Salah led Egypt back to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990. Source: Associated Press

No international friendlies were allowed from May 21-27 which was a mandatory rest week for World Cup players.

FIFA says the mandatory rest week was "in order to protect players before the final competition."

On May 25, Egypt played Kuwait and drew 1-1 in Kuwait City.

Mohamed Salah did not play for Egypt as he was in Kiev, Ukraine, with Liverpool preparing for the Champions League final against Real Madrid the following day. The Champions League final is exempted from the FIFA rule.

