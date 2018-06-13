Egypt Football Federation fined $74,000 for illegal World Cup warm-up game

FIFA has fined Egypt's football federation 50,000 Swiss francs (NZ$74,000) for playing a World Cup warmup game during a prohibited period.

Mohamed Salah led Egypt back to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1990. Source: Associated Press

No international friendlies were allowed from May 21-27 which was a mandatory rest week for World Cup players.

FIFA says the mandatory rest week was "in order to protect players before the final competition."

On May 25, Egypt played Kuwait and drew 1-1 in Kuwait City.