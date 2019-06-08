TODAY |

Eden Hazard's $170 million transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid finalised

Associated Press
More From
Football

Real Madrid has signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in its second major offseason addition.

The 28-year-old forward joined Madrid on a five-year contract on Friday. The transfer fee had been reported to be around 100 million euros (NZ$170 million).

Madrid is rebuilding after one of the worst seasons in club history and had signed forward Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this week.

The Spanish club called Hazard "one of the best players in the world," known for his "attacking flair, assists and goals."

"Hazard has world class technique, vision, dribbling, pace and finishing," Real Madrid said. "These qualities saw him stand out in his seven years in England."

Hazard had already indicated his final game for Chelsea was last week's Europa League final victory over Arsenal. With two goals in his 352nd appearance for the club, he finished with a total of 110.

"Although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said, "we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid."

Since joining Chelsea in 2012, Hazard has won both the Premier League and Europa League twice, the FA Cup and the League Cup. The Belgium international had tried to leave Chelsea a year ago.

"The memories he leaves us with will not fade," Granovskaia said. "He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously.

"He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with."

Hazard was a standout player with Belgium at the World Cup in Russia last year, helping his team earn a historic third-place finish. He scored three goals in six games and won the man of the match award three times. He was named the tournament's second-best player, behind Croatia's Luka Modric, his new Real Madrid teammate.

Madrid finished third in the Spanish league and was eliminated early in the Champions League and the Copa del Rey. It went through two coaching changes this season, its first without Cristiano Ronaldo. Zinedine Zidane returned to the helm a few months ago to try to get the team back on track after winning three straight Champions League titles.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Europa League Final soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Olympic stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Chelsea's Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Europa League Final. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Annabelle Smith, 3, even donned a Highlanders jersey with No.15 and "Dad" written on the back.
Ben Smith's daughter steals the spotlight in Super Rugby match helping out dad with water boy duties
2
Despite leading 21-5 at on point, the Blues fell to a 29-28 loss.
Blues' push for Super Rugby playoffs over after Reds nail comeback win with late try
3
Israel Folau's little brother John quits Waratahs
4
Adam Blair, Kodi Nikorima and Karl Lawton are in the driver’s seat.
Warriors' stars disguise themselves as cabbies to find out what unsuspecting fans really think of the team
5
Nadal was simply unstoppable on the clay, outperforming his rival 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Nadal obliterates Federer in straight sets, one win away from 12th French Open title
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
13:08
Tottenham supporter Chris Chang has to swallow a bitter pill after his team’s loss in Madrid, while the panel also look at the Junior All Whites’ unlucky loss in Poland and the Football Ferns’ final preparations for the Women’s World Cup.

TVNZ FC: Difficult times for Spurs and Arsenal fans after European final defeats
Olivia Chance and Wales' Natasha Harding compete for the ball.

Football Ferns miss penalty, concede late in pre-World Cup defeat by Wales
Liberato Cacace

Junior All Whites defender cops online abuse after New Zealand's World Cup exit to Colombia
1 NEWS

Junior All Whites exit under-20 World Cup after heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Colombia