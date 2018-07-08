 

Ecstatic English fans invade Swedish furniture store IKEA after their team won through to World Cup semi

England defeated Sweden 2-0 in their World Cup quarter-final this morning.
The Kiwi's effort sees her in with a chance of victory at the Thornberry Creek Classic.

Lydia Ko belts home long range eagle, rockets into contention in Wisconsin

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Daniel Cormier punches Stipe Miocic in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Daniel Cormier knocks out Stipe Miocic to become UFC heavyweight champion, calls out wrestling star Brock Lesnar

Ecstatic English fans invade Swedish furniture store IKEA while celebrating World Cup win over Sweden

The Kiwi took less than three minutes to defeat Gilbert Burns at UFC 226.

Kiwi UFC star Dan 'Hangman' Hooker leaves opponent on the canvas with first-round KO

The Kiwi golfer made the youngster's day in West Virginia.

'I was walking back in shock' – Danny Lee makes young fan's day

The Green Party co-leader says she has already received messages that her speaking out is allowing abused people to not feel alone.

'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story.


The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.