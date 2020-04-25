Dutch football league cancelled due to coronavirus, no winner declared

The rest of the Dutch football league has been cancelled and leading team Ajax won’t be declared the champion.

Ajax footballers Source: Getty

The Eredivisie is the first top-tier European league to end its season prematurely because of the coronavirus crisis.

Belgium could ratify an end to its season on Monday.

Ajax was level on points with second-placed AZ Alkmaar but ahead on goal difference when the league was suspended last month.

The Dutch soccer federation, known as the KNVB, says Ajax is considered to be on top of the final standings but won’t be awarded a 35th national title.

The KNVB adds it will allocate Champions League and Europa League spots by the current standings.

Among the clubs to lose out is Utrecht, which was sixth, three points behind fifth-placed Willem II, which occupies the last Europa League spot.

However, Utrecht had played one game less and had superior goal difference.