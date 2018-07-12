'Dreams were shattered' – Inside a London pub minutes after England’s World Cup dream ends

Distraught England fans will have to wait another four years after their team were knocked out of FIFA World Cup after going down 2-1 to Croatia in Moscow in their semi-final this morning.

TVNZ's Europe Correspondent Joy Reid was in a London pub covering the match. She said once Croatia got in front 2-1 in extra time, England fans' heads fell in despair.

"It's amazing I've seen grown men fighting back tears, people literally got up and walked out the second that the game finished," Reid said.

"They were just so frustrated."