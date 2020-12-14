'Don't want to make excuses' - Liverpool frustrated by Fulham as Spurs remain top

Liverpool has scuppered a chance to go clear at the top of the Premier League, held 1-1 at Fulham.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson reacts after failing to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Liverpool, at Craven Cottage stadium, London. Source: Associated Press

Many expected the defending champions to romp to a big win over the relegation threatened side especially considering Tottenham Hotspur's 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

But it would be the Cottagers who took the early initiative, Bobby Decordova-Reid firing them into the lead.

Despite Fulham's dogged performance, Liverpool would get something out of the clash late on from the penalty spot thanks to a handball from Aboubakar Kamara.

Mohammad Salah scored his 10th league goal of the season although he was lucky Alphonse Areola didn't get enough of a hand to keep the low and hard shot out.

The result at Craven Cottage sees Tottenham to remain league leaders on goal difference.

“We’ll have to look at it but it’s not like us," Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson said.

“I don’t want to make excuses. I’ll let you talk about the amount of games teams are playing. We flew back from Denmark, prepared well. For whatever reason we didn’t start well. Maybe we could have won the game on another day.

“When you can’t win, don’t lose. But I felt we were good enough to get the three points.”

Another concern too will be injury to Joel Matip. The defender had to be subbed off at halftime with a back issue with Henderson himself slotting back from midfield into the centre of defence with Fabinho.

Tottenham were earlier frustrated by a plucky Crystal Palace, who were saved on multiple occasions by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

"We can look at it in two different perspectives. We had one more point than three hours ago but at the same time you play to win three points," said Spurs coach Jose Mourinho.

"If I look to the game, I would split the first half where the feeling is we have to win it, so we lost two points - but then comes 30 minutes in the second half where they deserved to get the equaliser and you accept it because it's fair.

"Then, in the last 15 minutes we could have won it."