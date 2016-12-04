'I don't know where it stops' - EPL footballer slams colossal player wages

 

West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley has labelled rising English Premier League wages "ridiculous".

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney reacts after missing a chance to score a goal during the English League Cup quarterfinal soccer match between manchester United and West Ham United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney.

Source: Associated Press

The 37-year-old Northern Ireland international insists, though, that players are not at fault for their huge pay packets if clubs are willing to offer them.

Albion face Arsenal on Tuesday, with the Gunners in contract talks with Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, who are reportedly asking for more than NZ$535,000 a week.

Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United this year for a reported NZ$517,000 a week while, in China, Oscar can expect to earn NZ$714,000 a week when he moves to Shanghai SIPG next month from Chelsea.

McAuley worked as a window draughtsman before turning professional in 2004 and admitted, even as a top-flight player, he was stunned at the high wages.

"It's ridiculous, isn't it?" he told Press Association Sport. "Some of the sums which are being mentioned are ridiculous but that's the nature of it, the beast which has been created through TV and the marketing of the Premier League. Further afield, some of these monster figures are being thrown about.

"I've been in the real world and I think the money in football is crazy but that is the beast. That's what's been created.

"Fair play to these lads - they go through a lot and, if someone is giving them that amount of money, then that's up to them. I don't know where it stops."

