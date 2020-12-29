TODAY |

'Disgusting act' - Racist letter targets top Scottish football league's only Black manager

Source:  Associated Press

Alex Dyer, the manager of the Kilmarnock soccer team in Scotland’s top league, was the target of a racially abusive letter delivered to the club on today.

Alex Dyer. Source: Associated Press

Kilmarnock said it “utterly condemns” the letter containing abuse directed at Dyer, who became the league’s only Black manager when he was appointed this summer.

“We are working with Police Scotland to identify any individuals involved in this disgusting act and we will pursue the strongest possible action we can against them,” the club said in a statement. “Racism in any form is completely unacceptable and must be called out whenever and wherever it is found.”

Kilmarnock players and coaches have taken a knee before each game this season “and we will continue to do so,” the club said.

Eighth in the 12-team Premiership, Kilmarnock has lost five consecutive games and is scheduled to play at Motherwell on Wednesday (local time).

The 55-year-old Englishman signed a two-year contract this summer after serving as interim manager for much of last season.

Last month, Dyer was named to the “ Football Black List,” which recognises positive influences on the sport from the Black community.

Black athletes including Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha say they are regularly subjected to online racial abuse. Ryan Sessegnon, on loan at German club Hoffenheim from Tottenham, revealed last month that he’s been targeted, as well.

