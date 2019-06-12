TODAY |

'Disappointed' Football Ferns shaking off World Cup loss to Netherlands, turn attention to rest of pool play

The Football Ferns are "disappointed" with how this morning's World Cup match with the Netherlands finished but are determined to turn their campaign around with their next two games.

The Kiwi team looked as though they were headed to a goalless draw with the World No.8 side until Dutch substitute Jill Roord found the back of the net with a header in stoppage time.

As a result, they were handed a 1-0 loss and denied what could be a crucial point in their quest to reach the knockout stage.

Defender CJ Bott told 1 NEWS the side is still taking positives from the match though.

"It was a great game. I thought we played wonderfully and though there were some tough times throughout we also produced some really nice plays," Bott said.

"But at the same time we also know how good we can be and we know we can do better than that so, yeah - disappointing."

Veteran forward Sarah Gregorius added the team will draw from their experienced players to rally after today's defeat for the rest of their World Cup campaign.

"We've got a really experienced group and we've got players that have been in this situation before, whether it's at major tournaments or in their club environments," Gregorius told 1 NEWS.

"It might sound like it's going to be tough but I don't actually think it's going to be that difficult for this group in particular with all of the experience that we have.

"We've just got to make sure that the senior group really drives it and picks up the energy and brings everyone else along with us."

The Football Ferns' road doesn't get any easier with the side next facing World No.5 Canada on Sunday at 7am NZT in pool play.
 

    CJ Bott and Sarah Gregorius say the team knows they can rally from the defeat for their next two games. Source: 1 NEWS
