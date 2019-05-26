TODAY |

Diehard Kiwi football fans to fly 20,000km for Champions League history - with no guarantee of a match ticket

Chris Chang
The Champions League football final might be taking place 20,000 kilometres away in Madrid, but that's not stopping diehard Kiwi fans from supporting their teams.

In fact, some of them are shelling out for flights and they haven't even got a guaranteed ticket to the game.

"Within 10 minutes of finishing the game I got on my iPad and booked tickets," Liverpool fan Jon Horsfall told 1 NEWS.

"I just found the best ticket I could get to Madrid. Then I thought 'then I'll have to find a game ticket.' And I still haven't found one yet."

Fellow Scouse fan Baz Cook flew to Kiev for Liverpool's final against Real Madrid last year.

He's making the trek again this year and said he had "the promise of a match ticket".

"But I won't believe it 'til it's in my hand. I've paid for it, sent the cash off."

Spurs fan Michael Blackman says it's a bucket list thing.

"The chances of us ever getting back [to the Champions League final] again are zero."

Blackman says he knows of a lifelong Spurs fan in the South Island who has paid for premium tickets.

"He went through a travel agent. He's ended up paying $17,100 for three nights accommodation and a ticket."

    Tottenham and Liverpool supporters are making their way to Madrid for a once-in-a-lifetime game. Source: 1 NEWS
