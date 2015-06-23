Diego Maradona's doctor pleads innocence after police conduct search

The doctor of late football legend Diego Maradona says he did the best he could for the Argentinian superstar and is not responsible for his death after police seized medical documents from him and searched his house.



Diego Maradona Source: Associated Press

Maradona, 60, died on Wednesday of a heart attack in a house outside Buenos Aires where he had been recovering from a brain operation.

As part of the investigation into Maradona's death, searches at Dr Leopoldo Luque's home and office have been requested, according to a prosecutor statement.

"We have started to analyse the material that was taken," the statement said.

"By virtue of the evidence that was collected, it was considered necessary to request searches at the home and office of doctor Leopoldo Luque."



Mourners as they wait to see Diego Maradona lying in state outside the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Source: Associated Press

Luque said in an interview with Argentinian newspaper Clarin he "did the best" he could for Maradona.



"My family shouldn't have to suffer because of this. I can't read any of the stuff being written about me because I'm too sad as my friend has died," Luque said.



"I was at his funeral and wake and people I didn't know were asking me why I wasn't with him - I couldn't believe it. I'm not responsible.



"I would like him to still be here. He wanted to live. I tried to take him places but he didn't want to go. He missed his parents a lot.



"His life changed and then he left us. It's very unfair but I would go back and do it all again.



"Police coming to my house ... I'm not to blame for anything, I'm proud of what I did. They arrived unexpectedly but I gave them everything they asked for."



The prosecutor's office did not provide any information on what prompted the investigation.

Maradona's lawyer Matias Moria said last week he would ask for a full investigation of the circumstances of his client's death, criticising what he said was a slow response by emergency service.

