Diego Costa returns to line up for Chelsea after recovering from back injury

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says striker Diego Costa will be available for Chelsea's Premier League match against Hull.

The team's top scorer missed last weekend's win at Leicester with an apparent back injury amid reports of a dispute with the club that Conte did not deny.

Conte says Costa "restarted having training sessions on Tuesday with the rest of the team. I think the player wants to stay at Chelsea. He's very happy to play with us. This idea (to move) is far from his mind."