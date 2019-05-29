Des Buckingham out as New Zealnd Olympic football coach

Des Buckingham has left his role with the New Zealand under-23 side, replaced by All Whites coach Danny Hay.

Junior All Whites Coach Des Buckingham. Source: Photosport

After sealing New Zealand's place at the Tokyo Olympics, Buckingham's contract with New Zealand Football was due to expire at the end of August - after the games.

However, the postponement of the games until next year has forced New Zealand Football's hand, seeing Buckingham leave his role effective immediately.

“We are deeply disappointed that we were not able to attend the Olympics this year and have empathy for what this outcome means for Des and the current Men’s U23 group," New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said.

"This is an unprecedented situation but we wanted to provide clarity for everyone involved so that we are in the best possible position when we start playing again."

New Zealand Football say that Hay was initially intended to take the role of U23 coach from September 1, however that has now been pushed forward to begin tomorrow.