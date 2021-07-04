Denmark into Euros semis as fairytale run continues

Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

The Danes, who have developed into a surprise contender after their tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field, advanced to the Euro 2020 semifinals this morning by beating the Czech Republic 2-1.

They didn't need long to take control against the Czechs on a hot and humid night in Azerbaijan.

Jens Stryger sent an outswinging corner in the fifth minute to Thomas Delaney, standing in space by the penalty spot. Delaney's bouncing header went in past the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Tomáš Vaclík.

Denmark doubled the lead just before halftime. Joakim Maehle hit a cross from the left using the outside of his right foot. The ball eluded Martin Braithwaite's attempt at a header but Kasper Dolberg got past his marker and beat Vaclík in the 42nd.

Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick scored his fifth goal at the beginning of the second half, putting him even with Cristiano Ronaldo as the tournament's leading scorers. Schick was given plenty of space by defender Jannik Vestergaard to hit a first-touch shot off Vladimir Coufal's curled pass.

A giant shirt of Denmark's Christian Eriksen is displayed as a tribute before the quarterfinal match between the Czech Republic and Denmark. Source: Associated Press

The Czechs pushed hard to level the score in a physical game which finished with Tomas Soucek and Jan Boril both with their heads wrapped in bandages after collisions with Danish players.