'Delirium inside the stadium!' Benfica fans go into a frenzy as frantic goal-mouth scramble ends in match-winner over Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund squandered chance after chance, including a second-half penalty, before slumping to a 1-0 defeat at Benfica in their first leg match of the Champions League's Round of 16 today.

Kostas Mitroglou scored shortly after halftime and goalkeeper Ederson made some key saves afterward to help Benfica hold on for victory at the Stadium of Light.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the penalty in the 58th minute, when his shot was stopped by the Brazilian goalkeeper.

"That's only possible in football, to play this well and to still lose," Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel said.

"Luckily, there's a return leg for such games. It is an extremely complicated result, but I am very proud of how we played tonight. Even though I am very disappointed, I am proud of how we presented ourselves."