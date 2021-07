There was delight and despair for England and Denmark fans in Auckland today as their teams played out a thrilling European Championships semi-final at London's Wembly stadium.

England won their first place in a final with a 2-1 victory, and will play Italy on Monday morning.

Breakfast's Zion Dayal was with England fans at the Fox on Auckland's waterfront at the final whistle, while Wilson Longhurst was with the Danes.