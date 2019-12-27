TODAY |

Dele Alli’s brilliant winner secures victory for Tottenham

Source:  Associated Press

Tottenham and Jose Mourinho maintained their impressive Boxing Day records with a 2-1 victory over Brighton in the Premier League after a brilliant winning goal from Dele Alli.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tottenham and Jose Mourinho maintained their impressive Boxing Day records with a 2-1 victory over Brighton. Source: Spark Sport

The three points boost Spurs' top-four prospects and continue an enviable record on December 26 for both the club and Mourinho while manager at different Premier League teams. Tottenham is unbeaten in 14 games on this date and Mourinho has not lost in eight encounters.

Alli produced a first-time finish into the top corner on Thursday after Harry Kane had earlier cancelled out Adam Webster's opener. It was Alli's fifth goal in eight games under Mourinho and it will have provided some comfort to the Portuguese, who revealed before the match that his Christmas Day had been ruined by his dog dying. Lucas Moura and Kane linked up with Christian Eriksen, the Dane's inspired diagonal ball finding Serge Aurier for him to tee up Alli.

Kane's equaliser continued a Boxing Day record of his own. He has now scored on this day in each of the last six years apart from 2016, when he did not play.

Brighton, which won the reverse fixture 3-0 in October, was the better side in the first half but has now gone three games without a win and must prepare for another lunchtime kickoff against Bournemouth in 48 hours.

Tottenham went in to the game after a 2-0 home defeat to Chelsea in a London derby marred by alleged racist abuse from the stands.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday at Norwich, and that's much too soon for Mourinho.

“I cannot imagine that these boys can play in less than 48 hours," Mourinho said after Thursday's win. "It is a crime that they are going to play football again in 48 hours. It's against every rule of physiology and biology.”

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:14
LIVE: Nicholls takes brilliant grab to remove Steve Smith after Wagner's brute of a bouncer
2
NZ's first Boxing Day Test results in crowd of 80,473 - the biggest for a non-Ashes Test since 1975
3
Raptor scores all-time 'own bucket' as Toronto slump to defeat against Celtics
4
Richie McCaw at six, no Nonu, Retallick or Conrad Smith in BBC's team of the decade
5
'Get them going at a snail's pace' - Colin de Grandhomme's bowling praised by Trent Boult
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

Mikel Arteta outlines plan to revive flailing Arsenal

Sarpreet Singh's stellar 2019 'just a start' as Kiwi superstar arrives home for Christmas
00:15

Tottenham investigation into racist abuse 'inconclusive', club say
00:15

'Society needs help' solving football's racism problems, says Jose Mourinho