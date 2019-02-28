Defiant Chelsea keeper Kepa dropped after refusing to be subbed in League Cup final

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been dropped for the Premier League game against Tottenham, three days after refusing to accept being substituted in the League Cup final.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has chosen to play Willy Caballero instead at Stamford Bridge this morning. Kepa was among the substitutes.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, right, and Chelsea's David Luiz react during the English League Cup final Source: Associated Press

Sarri said he would be sending a message to his squad whatever his selection decision over Kepa, who was fined one week's wages by the Chelsea board on Tuesday for his act of insubordination during Monday's penalty-shootout loss to Manchester City.