Defiant Chelsea keeper Kepa dropped after refusing to be subbed in League Cup final

Associated Press
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been dropped for the Premier League game against Tottenham, three days after refusing to accept being substituted in the League Cup final.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has chosen to play Willy Caballero instead at Stamford Bridge this morning. Kepa was among the substitutes.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, right, and Chelsea's David Luiz react during the English League Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley stadium in London, England, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, right, and Chelsea's David Luiz react during the English League Cup final Source: Associated Press

Sarri said he would be sending a message to his squad whatever his selection decision over Kepa, who was fined one week's wages by the Chelsea board on Tuesday for his act of insubordination during Monday's penalty-shootout loss to Manchester City.

Sarri was furious when Kepa refused to come off, insisting he was fine to continue at Wembley Stadium even though the world's most expensive goalkeeper seemed to be struggling with an injury late in the game. The Italian coach later called it a misunderstanding.

Chris Chang and the panel unpack the Chelsea substitution debacle and the other big football news in NZ and overseas. Source: 1 NEWS
