TODAY |

Dead footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot were exposed to 'dangerous' levels of carbon monoxide before plane crash

Associated Press
More From
Football

Argentine football player Emiliano Sala and his pilot were exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide before their small plane crashed in the English Channel, killing them both, British accident investigators said this morning.

A single-engine Piper Malibu aircraft carrying Sala and pilot David Ibbotson crashed near the Channel Island of Guernsey on January 21. Sala, who had played for French club Nantes, was traveling to join his new team, Cardiff City, in Wales.

The body of the 28-year-old footballer was recovered from the wreckage two weeks later. Ibbotson's body has not been found.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch said toxicology tests found "a high saturation level of COHb (the combination product of carbon monoxide and hemoglobin)" in Sala's blood.

It said the level was 58%, above the 50% "generally considered to be potentially fatal" in a healthy individual. Carbon monoxide above that level can cause seizures, loss of consciousness and heart attacks, investigators said in an interim report.

The report did not say what role, if any, carbon monoxide exposure played in the crash. However, they said it was likely the 59-year-old British pilot would have been affected "to some extent."

"It is clear from the symptoms that exposure to CO can reduce or inhibit a pilot's ability to fly an aircraft depending on the level of that exposure," the investigators said.

The agency said it was still investigating and "a final report will be published in due course."

Daniel Machover, a lawyer for Sala's family, said the finding "raises many questions."

"The family and the public need to know how the carbon monoxide was able to enter the cabin," he said. "Future air safety rests on knowing as much as possible on this issue."

Machover urged authorities to salvage the plane from the sea bed, 68 meters (225 feet) below the surface, "without further delay."

In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine soccer player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a soccer match against PSG in Nantes, France. The French civil aviation authority says Emiliano Sala was aboard a small passenger plane that went missing off the coast of the island of Guernsey. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
In this his picture taken on Jan. 14, 2018, Argentine player, Emiliano Sala, of the FC Nantes club, western France, gives a thumbs up during a football match against PSG. Source: Associated Press
More From
Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:17
Roache has suffered another season-ending injury, with Tevaga stepping in to help.
Jazz Tevaga starts fundraising campaign for injured Warriors teammate Nathaniel Roache: 'It's just heart-breaking'
2
The All Blacks coach said the duo could become world class players.
Sevu Reece, George Bridge given starts as All Blacks axe senior trio for Bledisloe decider
3
Ben Smith of New Zealand makes a break against Reece Hodge of Australia. New Zealand All Blacks v Australian Wallabies, Bledisloe Cup, rugby union test match, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 22 October 2016. © Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz
Ben Smith, Owen Franks fighting to keep All Blacks spots heading into Bledisloe rematch
4
The All Blacks captain has been a target following his side's northern tour.
'Kieran Read was on fire' - Former Wallabies flanker sticks up for All Blacks skipper
5
Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read all got the ageing treatment.
The Old Blacks: Aussie newspaper takes cheeky dig at All Blacks' 'senior citizens'
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
1 NEWS

Arsenal begin new Premier League season with win over Newcastle
1 NEWS

Harry Kane scores twice in final minutes to give Tottenham comeback win over Aston Villa
1 NEWS

Manchester City begin EPL title defence with five-goal routing of West Ham
1 NEWS

Liverpool's win over Norwich in Premier League opener comes at a cost