David Williams the latest player in Wellington Phoenix exodus

The Wellington Phoenix's already depleted numbers for the new A-League season have taken another hit, with striker David Williams the latest player to confirm he's leaving the club.

Already having lost the likes of star man Roy Krishna and goalkeeper Filip Kurto, the Phoenix will now have to find another forward, with 31-year old Williams rejecting a new contract.

Williams scored 11 goals in his first and only season in Wellington, forming a formidable partnership with Krishna - winner of the A-League's Johnny Warren medal.

The news leaves captain Andrew Durante and defender Tom Doyle as the only players yet to confirm their futures, while All Whites goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic has been signed.