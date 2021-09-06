David Beckham's son Romeo signs pro football contract

David Beckham's 19-year-old son Romeo has followed in his father's footsteps, signing his first professional football contract.

The teenager has put pen to paper on a deal with American side Fort Lauderdale, the sister team of his father's club Inter Miami.

Romeo's Instagram bio reads: "Footballer for @fortlauderdalecf"

The soccer player shared a picture of himself training, and he added the caption: "Follow your dreams"

His mum Victoria Beckham commented: "We are so proud of you Romeo x (sic)"

Fort Lauderdale CF play in USL League One, the third-tier of American soccer.

On Sunday, they played out a 0-0 draw with Chattanooga Red Wolves, and Romeo was an unused substitute.

He has teamed up with a familiar face in the shape of Harvey Neville, the son of his dad's former Manchester United and England team-mate Phil Neville, who is currently coaching Inter Miami.

Harvey played the full 90 minutes in Sunday's draw, which left Fort Lauderdale in fourth place, eight points off top spot.

In February, Victoria admitted Romeo wanted to be a pro footballer and had been training with Inter Miami - who David co-owns - in a bid to make his dreams come true.

She said: "Romeo has been training with the team over here every day, because ultimately that’s what he wants to do."

But Victoria, 47, insisted she wasn't in "football wife mode" again just yet.

When quizzed on the subject, she said: "No, the only reason why I’m wearing my Reebok cap is because I haven’t had time to do my hair."

Romeo and his two brothers, Brooklyn, 22, and Cruz, 16, signed up to London football team Arsenal's academy in 2014, but all three eventually left.