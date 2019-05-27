TODAY |

David Beckham winds back the clock with pinpoint passing before scoring in United legends match

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wound back the years as the Manchester United manager came off the bench to score for Alex Ferguson's side against a Bayern Munich team in the "Treble Reunion" match — 20 years to the day after United won the 1999 Champions League final.

Fans young and old descended on Old Trafford this morning to see some of the club's greatest players — including David Beckham — as Manchester United Legends beat Bayern Munich Legends 5-0.

Solskjaer again started on the bench but made an impact far quicker than that night at the Nou Camp in Barcelona, where his goal deep in stoppage time sealed a 2-1 victory over Bayern and the treble for United on May 26, 1999. United also won the FA Cup and the Premier League that season.

This time Solskjaer came on for Andy Cole shortly after kickoff and produced a smart finish inside four minutes to put United Legends on course for a comprehensive win.

Dwight Yorke gave the hosts a two-goal cushion at the break, before man-of-the-match Nicky Butt, substitute Louis Saha and returning favorite Beckham completed a rout in front of 61,175 fans at Old Trafford, raising 1.5 million pounds (NZ$2.9 million) for the Manchester United Foundation.

With the teams led out by Ferguson, supporters were treated to the familiar sight of Beckham firing cross-field balls, Jaap Stam showing no mercy at the back and Paul Scholes bossing the midfield.

After a difficult season — with United finishing sixth in the Premier League — today's match brought a feel-good factor back to Old Trafford.

"I've got to thank the supporters again for supporting us and the money will be well spent," Solskjaer told MUTV. "I think everyone knows how much it means to play for Manchester United and this match, for everyone, means so much more than just turning up because it was such a big part of our lives.

"We have a big job getting back to these moments. We want to have moments to celebrate and that's what we're trying to do."

    The football superstar proved he can still bend it in the game against Bayern Munich's icons. Source: BT Sport
