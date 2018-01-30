 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


David Beckham completes four-year journey to create Miami-based MLS club

share

Source:

Associated Press

David Beckham had a speech prepared and well-rehearsed for the event four years in the making, then abandoned his script shortly after taking the confetti-covered stage.

David Beckham speaks at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Miami. The team is backed by Beckham and a team of investors. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

David Beckham speaks at an event where it was announced that Major League Soccer is bringing an expansion team to Miami

Source: Associated Press

Fitting, since nothing in his quest went as planned.

"Bringing an MLS club to Miami," Beckham said, "has been a hell of a journey."

The journey is now complete: Beckham has his team, and Miami is back in Major League Soccer.

Beckham and MLS announced this morning that the long-awaited franchise is now born. It took Beckham nearly four years just to get this far with Miami, and there's a slew of details still to come — such as the team name, logo and when it will start play.

All that can wait. The deal is done, and a team is on the way.

"Welcome, Miami," MLS Commissioner Don Garber said.

"Hola, Miami," Beckham said.

The team will play in a 25,000-seat, privately funded stadium to be built in the city's Overtown neighborhood, designed by a firm that has worked on several MLS venues in recent years. Part of the deal also is that Beckham's group will build a training center and an academy focused on developing local players.

"Our pledge to our fans in Miami and around the world is simple: your team will always strive to make you proud on the pitch, our stadium will be a place that you cherish visiting, and our impact in the community and on South Florida's youth will run deep," Beckham said.

Beckham is a global icon — in the soccer world, the entertainment world, even the fashion world . He started his career with Manchester United and also played for Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He was a fixture in international matches for England for years, and won four championships in four different leagues around the globe.

He told a story of how as a 12-year-old, a coach told him that he wouldn't play professionally or for England. He persevered anyway, became perhaps the biggest name in the game when his playing career was at its peak — and the same doggedness was necessary to get a deal done in Miami, after the quest for a franchise nearly failed several times along the way.

"We're here because of David," said Marcelo Claure, one of Beckham's partners.

Monday's event — more pep rally than news conference, with a few hundred fans in attendance and a red carpet interview area snaking through the media room — was intentionally benign in many respects. The MLS logo for all the signage had a black background, with the word "Miami" printed below it in white.

"Great things come to those that wait," Garber said, noting that Miami fans have been emailing him for 10 years with hopes of MLS coming back to South Florida. The Miami area had an MLS team from 1998 through 2001, one that folded largely because of poor attendance.

In the beginning of this Beckham-Miami plan, some people involved in the talks predicted that the team would begin play in 2017.

Getting on the field in time for 2020 season might even be a challenge now. But it is coming, which is all the ardent soccer fans of Miami have wanted to hear for years.

"We'll be the best team," Beckham said. "When I was awarded the team, there was only one city for me. Only one city, and it was here."

In 2006, there were 12 MLS clubs and the expansion fee to enter the league was $10 million. Miami becomes the 25th franchise after the addition last month of expansion Nashville — which paid a $150 million entry fee. MLS' average attendance at matches has also risen nearly 43 percent over that 12-year span.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:37
1
After another gritty performance against the 76ers, George only had praise for the Big Kiwi.

Watch: 'He's a strong dude!' OKC's Paul George running out of compliments for 'different' teammate Steven Adams

02:07
2
The new track, announced by Racing Minister Winston Peters, will cost about $10mil.

Ardern says new $10m all-weather horse racing track will protect from 'significant' losses

00:22
3
The new midfield combo fired on all cylinders as Toulon romped to a 36-12 win over Bordeaux.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu's cheeky pop-pass sets ex-NRL star Semi Radradra off to the races

00:14
4
Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt on the 13th hole of the South Course at Torrey Pines Golf Course during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Tiger Woods in disbelief as 'fan' screams support midway through putting for birdie

00:20
5
OKC star Anthony wore Adams' furry hat, telling the big Kiwi to change up his fashion sense.

Video: 'Take my hat off bruv' - Steven Adams has funny dig at Thunder teammate Carmelo Anthony


03:24
Tom O’Connor says the product should be legal for anyone to use with GP approval – not just the terminally ill.

Government's medicinal cannabis bill too weak, GPs should be able to prescribe to anyone who needs it - Grey Power

The organisation says they would rather legalise it for anyone with GP approval - not just the terminally ill.

00:33
Central Otago and Canterbury will continue to see high temperatures but heavy rain is expected across South Island later this week.

Scorching temperatures expected in many places today but severe wet weather a possibility later this week

Central Otago's Alexandra is set to swelter today with a high of 37C.

02:05

Cromwell NZ's hottest place today at 36.6 degrees as records tumble in Central Otago

The heatwave in the south has seen more people arriving at hospital with dehydration and sun exposure.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:39
Crowds at the One Love Festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend.

Watch: Kiwi crowd erupts into beautiful sing-along of E Papa Waiari at One Love Festival

Crowds at the reggae festival in Tauranga felt the love over the weekend, spurred on by artist Fiji.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 