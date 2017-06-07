Darije Kalezic leaves Phoenix with immediate effect

After last week confirming that manager Darije Kalezic would leave the club at the end of the current A-League season, the Wellington Phoenix have today announced the head coach's departure effective immediately.

Coach of the Phoenix Darije Kalezic Source: Photosport

Having joined at the beginning of the 2017 season, Kalezic's reign with the Phoenix has been nothing short of disastrous, with the club rooted to the bottom of the A-League ladder.

In a statement released by the club today, Kalezic said he was making the decision with the club's best interests at heart.

"Since the club and I weren't able to find mutual agreement on how to proceed in the future, my professional belief is that the next coach should be provided with [the] opportunity to lead the team for the remaining of the season in order to have enough time to create his opinion about current squad and his own action plan on how to proceed in the season to come," he said.

"I would like to thank the club and the staff for their support, and especially the city's loyal fans, Yellow Fever, for their passion."



"I have had [a] great experience in New Zealand – I came with big determination and energy for this project and I continue to believe that success can come for this football club."