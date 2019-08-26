TODAY |

Danny Hay sets sights on 2022 World Cup after taking over All Whites

New All Whites coach Danny Hay has set his sights firmly on qualification for the 2022 Football World Cup, having taken charge of the New Zealand side earlier today.

Having been capped 31 times at international level, as well as playing in the Premier League with Leeds United, Hay was today confirmed as the man to take charge of the All Whites, the second person to both manage and captain the New Zealand side.

With the All Whites having not been to a senior World Cup since South Africa 2010, Hay wants to see New Zealand reach football's biggest stage once more, aiming for Qatar 2022.

"First and foremost, [my aim] is qualify for 2022," Hay told media today.

"That's the next big cab off the rank for the All Whites. It's getting the group together, getting them playing regularly.

"We've got an exciting looking calendar for the next 12 months, that's going to give the players the best opportunity to get ready for those World Cup qualifiers."

However, New Zealand's place in FIFA's Oceania confederation will mean that any path to the World Cup will likely see them in a play off against another side from the likes of the South or Central American confederations.

Such a rigorous qualification process has seen the All Whites miss the last two World Cups, eliminated by Mexico in qualifying for Brazil 2014 and again by Peru for Russia 2018.

Hay though says that he's more than ready for the challenge of getting the All Whites back to the World Cup, taking charge of arguably the most talented group of players New Zealand have ever produced.

"That is what excites me," Hay continued.

"We've got a really good mix of experience in amongst the playing group, guys that are playing at the highest level in Europe, and have been doing so for a number of years.

"Guys that are playing every week in the MLS, in the A-League, and then some of the quality emerging talent that's starting to come through.

"Fortunately, I've worked with the vast majority of them over the past couple of [under]17s cycles.

"I'm buzzing about the thought of bringing this playing group together and getting them playing regularly, because I think they can do some special things."

The All Whites' next fixture will be a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in November.

The new NZ manager wants to see the All Whites at football's pinnacle once again.
