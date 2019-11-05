TODAY |

Danny Hay promises more attacking approach as All Whites prepare to end playing drought

Chris Chang
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
Football
Chris Chang

All Whites coach Danny Hay is promising a more attack-minded approach from New Zealand, as the squad prepares to face off against Ireland and Lithuania.

Hay’s 24-man squad is headlined by Premier League stars Winston Reid and Chris Wood.

Seven uncapped players give the side a rejuvenated look.

“The time is right to change the way we do things,” he told 1 NEWS.

“The tactical and technical ability of the players that we’ve got coming through I think warrants a different approach.”

Hay’s schedule is already packed before the team meets in Dublin.

His first stop includes a visit to former club Leeds United, where he’ll get the chance to pick the brain of legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa.

A trip to Chris Wood’s Burnley will follow, where he’ll meet with manager Sean Dyche.

“I think it would be silly not to utilise those couple of days before the players come in to not get over there and build some relationships with some key people.

“We need to have those good relationships for when we need the players released. The last thing we want to be doing is upsetting some of those big clubs, and then feeling like they don’t want to release the players to us.”

Hay will attend the Burnley v West Ham match, where Wood is expected to feature.

The All Whites fixtures mark the end of a match drought for the All Whites, which has stretched over 500 days.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Next Friday’s match against Ireland will be the team’s first in over 500 days. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
Football
Chris Chang
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Blacks treated to haka from fans on return to New Zealand after Rugby World Cup
2
TJ Perenara applauded for using winner's speech at World Rugby awards to congratulate Boks
3
Four All Blacks, two Manu Samoa players and a Fijian included in stats-based Rugby World Cup XV
4
Jenny-May Clarkson empathises with England, says she 'couldn't bear to look' at 2002 Comm Games silver medal
5
Melbourne Cup tip from the 1 NEWS reporter who’s tipped five winners in a row
MORE FROM
Football
MORE
00:30

Jamie Vardy seals Premier League win for Leicester with superb team goal against Palace
00:15

Phoenix fall to Melbourne City after controversial VAR penalty decision

NZ still alive at men's FIFA Under 17s World Cup after one-goal win over Canada

Perth Glory launch ambitious bid to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic