Danny Hay promises more attacking approach as All Whites prepare to end playing drought

All Whites coach Danny Hay is promising a more attack-minded approach from New Zealand, as the squad prepares to face off against Ireland and Lithuania.

Seven uncapped players give the side a rejuvenated look.

“The time is right to change the way we do things,” he told 1 NEWS.

“The tactical and technical ability of the players that we’ve got coming through I think warrants a different approach.”

Hay’s schedule is already packed before the team meets in Dublin.

His first stop includes a visit to former club Leeds United, where he’ll get the chance to pick the brain of legendary coach Marcelo Bielsa.

A trip to Chris Wood’s Burnley will follow, where he’ll meet with manager Sean Dyche.

“I think it would be silly not to utilise those couple of days before the players come in to not get over there and build some relationships with some key people.

“We need to have those good relationships for when we need the players released. The last thing we want to be doing is upsetting some of those big clubs, and then feeling like they don’t want to release the players to us.”

Hay will attend the Burnley v West Ham match, where Wood is expected to feature.