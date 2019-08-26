Danny Hay confirmed as All Whites' new head coach

TODAY |

Former New Zealand captain Danny Hay has been announced as the All Whites' new head coach.

Hay, who made 31 appearances for the All Whites over 11 years, was announced as the 18th head coach by New Zealand Football this morning in Auckland.

After hanging up his boots, Hay has gone on to a successful coaching career, leading Eastern Suburbs to their firs ISPS Handa Premiership title last year. He is also a former coach of the Junior All Whites.

"I’ve been heavily invested in the game in this country for a very long time now, and the All Whites in particular is something that is very close to my heart having played for, and captained the side," Hay said. 

"As a proud New Zealander and proud football person, this is a huge opportunity on a personal level, but also comes with massive responsibility to ensure I do the best job I can."

Hay said it's an honour taking over the team but also an exciting time for the squad.

"I firmly believe we have a balance of experience, youthful vitality and real quality," he said.

"The mix of players who have been at big clubs in Europe for a number of years, those operating consistently at MLS [Major League Soccer] and A-League level, combined with some emerging talent, has to excite any football fan looking to the future.

"Ultimately, the next few years is about bringing these players together on a regular basis so that we have a genuine chance of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar."

Hay takes over from Fritz Schmid, who resigned after a 16-month tenure earlier this year.

Eastern Suburbs coach Danny Hay. ISPS Handa Premiership - Eastern Suburbs AFC v Auckland City FC at William Green Domain, Howick, Auckland on 24 January 2018. Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Danny Hay. Source: Photosport
