Croatian midfield maestro Luka Modric claims World Cup Golden Ball

Associated Press

Croatia midfielder and captain Luka Modric has been awarded the Golden Ball after being voted as the best player at the World Cup.

Modric, who scored two goals and was crucial to Croatia's three come-from-behind wins in the knockout stages, embraced Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic after being given the award in a rainy ceremony after his team lost the final 4-2 to France.

England's Harry Kane won the Golden Boot for top scorer with six goals. Of those, three were penalties and two came shortly after corner kicks.

France teenager Kylian Mbappe was voted young player of the tournament, while Belgium's Thibaut Courtois was named best goalkeeper. Belgium finished as the World Cup's highest-scoring team with 16 goals from 10 different players.

