Croatia, Russia advance to World Cup quarter finals after penalty shootout victories

Relive all of the action from this morning's round of 16 encounter between Croatia and Denmark from the Football World Cup in Russia.

9:00am

So then, our next lot of quarter finals have been sorted, Russia and Croatia will meet one another in the next round.

8:46am: FULLTIME - Croatia 1 Denmark 1, Croatia win 3-2 on penalties

Rakitic can win it here - he does! Croatia are through to the quarter finals, they win 3-2 in the shootout!

8:45am: Penalties - Denmark 2 (5) Croatia 2 (4)

Jorgensen now as we go into sudden death. Subasic saves! Croatia can win it here.

8:44am: Penalties - Denmark 2 (4) Croatia 2 (4)

Pivaric off a massive run for Croatia - and Schmeichel saves! No one wants to win this!

8:43am: Penalties - Denmark 2 (4) Croatia 2 (3)

Schone up next, and Subasic saves! Advantage Croatia once again!

8:42am: Penalties - Denmark 2 (3) Croatia 2 (3)

Modric up for Croatia, he had his penalty saved in extra time. He doesn't miss this time though!

8:42am: Penalties - Denmark 2 (3) Croatia 1 (2)

Krohn-Delhi up next for Denmark, he scores!

8:41am: Penalties - Denmark 1 (2) Croatia 1 (2)

Kramaric up for Croatia. He scores, all square.

8:40am: Penalties - Denmark 1 (2) Croatia 0 (1)

Captain Simon Kjaer up for Denmark. He nails it! Denmark in front!

8:39am: Penalties - Denmark 0 (1) Croatia 0 (1)

Badelj up first for Croatia. Can Schmeichel save again? He can! Scores level!!!

8:38am: Penalties - Denmark 0 (1) Croatia 0 (0)

Eriksen up first for Denmark, Subasic in goal. Subasic saves! Advantage Croatia!

8:36am

Both teams in huddles working out there order of penalty takers. They'll have five attempts each to decide this match. Denmark win the toss, they'll go first at the end in front of their own fans.

8:32am: FULLTIME - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

One more minute of extra time. Schone crosses into the box, Lovren clears and that brings extra time to an end. This match will be decided, from the spot!

8:29am: 119 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Modric gets a shot away but its straight at Schmeichel. Croatia getting desperate now.

8:26am: 116 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

PENALTY! Rebic is clean through on goal and goes around Schmeichel! But he's bought down by Jorgensen, and he'll have a chance to put Croatia ahead from the spot!

Jorgensen should be sent off here, but it's only a yellow?! Modric to take the penalty, and Schmeichel saves!!! What a moment in this match!!!

8:19am: 108 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Croatia replace Mandzukic with Badelj, taking off their main goal scoring threat. Risky.

8:16am: 106 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Here we go then, the second half of extra time begins. Croatia work the ball into Denmark's box. Kovacic's shot is blocked and Denmark look to counter! Croatia clear the ball though.

8:13am: Halftime in extra time - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

That'll be the end of the first spell of added time. We're 15 minutes away from a possible shootout.

8:11am: 105 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

A ball over the top from Modrid finds Perisic, who crosses in for Mandzukic, but his header is tipped over the bar by Schmeichel for a corner. Modric takes, but doesn't find a teammate.

Brathwaite clears, but the ball finds it's way to Modric again, with his shot deflected out for another corner.

Modric takes again, but Dalsgaard clears.

8:08am: 102 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Croatia go long to Mandzukic, who pulls back across the face of goal, however there's no one else waiting for the ball.

8:02am: 96 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Knudsen's cross is blocked by Lovren, and Denmark have a corner. Eriksen to take, everyone back for Croatia. Subasic punches and Denmark have a throw in.

7:57am: Extra time kick off - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

We're away in extra time, 30 minutes away from a possible shootout.

7:51am: End of regulation time - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

That's the end of regulation time, we'll be going to extra time for the second time today.

7:50am: 90+3 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

One last chance for Denmark from the set piece, Subasic punches, but only as far as Braithwaite! He volleys wide of the goal though.

7:49am: 90+2 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Rakitic shoots from distance! The Croatian midfielder goes close, but the shot sails wide of the post. Denmark run down the other end, before Eriksen wins a corner.

7:47am: 90 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Three minutes of added time, Denmark have plenty forward trying to pinch a winner. Croatia on the ball for the moment however.

7:44am: 88 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Rebic has Knudsen on a plate on the right edge for Croatia! He skins the fullback three times before putting the cross in, Pivarac has a shot, but his effort is deflected wide for a corner.

7:39am: 82 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Both sides playing it safe towards the end of regulation time. We could be heading for the second shootout of the day here folks!

7:30am: 73 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Huge chance for Denmark! Poulsen and Jorgensen combine in the box, before the number nine gets his shot away. However, it's straight into the arms of Subasic in goal for Croatia.

7:22am: 65 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Corner for Croatia, Modric takes but Cornelius clears. The ball works out to Rebic who sort of crosses, sort of shoots, but Schmeichel punches the ball out of the danger area.

7:16am: 60 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Denmark starting to look more assured on the ball. Eriksen however, remains their only realy player possible of creating the magic needed to put the ball in the back of the net.

7:06am: 50 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Croatia's plan at the moment seems to be the following: Hold possession, get the ball into the wide areas, cross in for Mandzukic.

That plan isn't pulling up any trees for now, however they'll only need one chance to go in to send themselves into the quarter finals.

7:02am: 46 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

The second half is away as Croatia have first use of the ball.

7:01am

We're back for the second half, will we see as explosive a start as we did in the first?

6:47am: HALFTIME - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

That'll be the end of the first half. The game has limped on after such a rapid start, but neither of these sides have done enough to hit the front just yet. We'll be back shortly for the second spell.

6:42am: 42 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Knudsen takes a monster throw in for Denmark, but Croatia clear the danger through Brozovic. Eriksen and Poulsen exchange passes, before Eriksen crosses in and hits the bar!

Not sure if he meant to go for goal there, but a chance not taken by Denmark.

6:38am: 38 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Free kick for Croatia wide on the left of the Danish area after Rebic is bought down. Modric to take, the cross is hit with real power, finding Lovren who can't get his flick-on on target.

6:31am: 31 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Corner for Denmark, Eriksen to take. The ball squirts out for Eriksen to cross in again, but Subasic is up to the task.

6:29am: 29 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Chance for Croatia! Rakitic fires in a shot from distance, for Schmeichel to make a save, only for the rebound to fall to Rebic. Schmeichel makes another save, but this time the rebound falls to Perisic - his shot goes over the bar for a goal kick.

6:18am: 18 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

Croatia with two thirds of possession, but Eriksen looking to spark something on the counter for Denmark. Modric finds Perisic out on the left, he looks to cross but Poulsen blocks. The cross comes in from Strinic, Mandzukic goes down in the challenge from Knudsen, VAR confirms no penalty.

6:09am: 9 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

A cagey affair has taken over after such a frenetic start. Croatia dominant in possession at the moment. Free kick to Croatia right on the edge of the area after Rebic was bought down.

Rakitic and Perisic stand over it. Looks like Perisic will take, does he cross or shoot? He goes for the shot, but the ball crashes into the wall and out for a corner.

6:04am: 4 mins - Croatia 1 Denmark 1

GOAL!!! Croatia equalise straight away! What a start to this match! Vrsjalko crosses into the box, where Dalsgaard deflects the ball straight into the path of Mandzukic, who fires a shot past Kasper Schmeichel and into the back of the net.

6:01am: 1 min - Croatia 0 Denmark 1

GOAL!!! Denmark take the lead in the first minute! A goalmouth scramble has the Croatians playing catchup. Jorgensen stabs at the ball from close range, which Subasic deflects into his own net! What a start!

6:00am: KICKOFF - Croatia 0 Denmark 0

Christian Eriksen gets things underway!

5:59am

Here we go! The fourth round of 16 match is about to get underway, Denmark to kick off.

5:51am

Both sides in the tunnel, kick off less than 10 minutes away.

5:36am

Here are the confirmed starting XIs:

Croatia (4-2-3-1): 23. Danijel Subasic (gk), 2. Sime Vrsaljko, 6. Dejan Lovren, 21. Domagoj Vida, 3. Ivan Strinic, 11. Marcelo Brozovic, 7. Ivan Rakitic, 18. Ante Rebic 10. Luka Modric (c), 4. Ivan Perisic, 17. Mario Mandzukic.

Denmark (4-3-3): 1. Kasper Schmeichel (gk), 14. Henrik Dalsgaard, 4. Simon Kjaer (c), 13. Mathias Jorgensen, 5. Jonas Knudsen, 6 Andreas Christensen, 8. Thomas Delaney, 10. Christian Eriksen, 11. Martin Braithwaite, 20. Yussuf Poulsen, 21. Andreas Cornelius.



5:22am

Wow. Hosts Russia have stunned the footballing world this morning, eliminating 2010 champions Spain through a penalty shootout to book their quarter-final spot.

Up next, we have another all-European encounter, as Croatia take on Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod.

This side of the draw is now wide open that Spain are out, meaning that one of Russia, Denmark, Croatia, Sweden, Switzerland, England or Colombia will be in this year's World Cup final.