 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Croatia go top of World Cup Group D after Nigerian own goal blunder

share

Source:

Associated Press

Luka Modric set up one goal and scored another from the penalty spot Saturday to give Croatia a 2-0 win over Nigeria at the World Cup.

Croatia downed the Super Eagles 2-0 in Kaliningrad this morning.
Source: SKY

The Real Madrid midfielder sent in a corner that was headed by two Croatians and then deflected into the net by Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo in the 32nd minute.

Modric then converted a penalty in the 71st after William Ekong held onto Mario Mandzukic.

It was the fifth penalty awarded in four World Cup matches this morning.

The win takes Croatia to the top of Group D with three points. Earlier, Iceland held Argentina to a 1-1 draw.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:02
1
Hansen says he would like to see a way of keeping players 'in the park' after situations like the one Benjamin Fall suffered.

'The game isn't black and white' - Steve Hansen proposes changes after match-turning red card costs France

00:31
2
Iceland became the smallest nation to ever compete at the World Cup against Argentina this morning.

Iceland fans bring back Viking clap celebration at Russia World Cup

00:27
3
The winger was an omission from the end of year tour squad.

Opinion: He should have been the next Jonah Lomu, instead Julian Savea's shortened All Blacks career will leave fans wondering what could have been

00:15
4
Croatia downed the Super Eagles 2-0 in Kaliningrad this morning.

Croatia go top of World Cup Group D after Nigerian own goal blunder

01:37
5
McKenzie was forced to cover for both Beauden Barrett and TJ Peranara in the second Test.

Watch: All Blacks coaches praise Damian McKenzie for extended first-five performance, hint at possible fill-in role at halfback

01:59
The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

Exclusive: Christchurch researchers make major breakthrough in bowel cancer prevention

The discovery of a toxic bug that causes the killer cancer, could lead to a lifesaving vaccine.

'Smear Your Mea' campaign founder dies of cervical cancer

Talei Morrison was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year.

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Government stands by Housing New Zealand evictions

National spokeswoman Judith Collins says each eviction needs to be looked at individually.


02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 