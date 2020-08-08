TODAY |

Cristiano Ronaldo's Italian getaway with girlfriend investigated for Covid-19 restriction breaches

Source:  1 NEWS

Italian police are investigating Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo over a trip he allegedly took to celebrate his girlfriend's birthday.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo. Source: Associated Press

The Portuguese is accused of breaking local Covid-19 restrictions by travelling between the regions of Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta.

Under current travel rules in Italy, movement between "orange zones" is not permitted unless for work or returning to a secondary home.

Images posted on social media showed the couple at a mountain resort, the same day his partner Georgina Rodriguez turned 27.

Italian media reports say the couple stayed overnight at the resort hotel before returning to Turin, the city where Juventus is based, yesterday.

Valle d'Aosta police confirmed they are investigating the trip to the Courmayeur ski resort and could face a fine.

It's not the first time the Ronaldo has courted Covid-19 related controversy.

Last year the forward himself contracted the virus while on international duty and was heavily criticised by Italy's minister for sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, for travelling to Portugal before he tested positive.

Spadafora called Ronaldo "arrogant", saying he violated protocols by leaving his team's bubble to travel after they reported infections. The player denied wrongdoing.

