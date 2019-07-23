TODAY |

Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges for 2009 Las Vegas rape allegation

Associated Press
Football star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement this morning that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

Ronaldo's attorney, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

FILE - In this June 8, 2019, file photo, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles when he arrives to a training session at the Bessa stadium in Porto, Portugal. Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo wonât face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009. Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement Monday, July 22, 2019, that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims canât be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Cristiano Ronaldo. Source: Associated Press
