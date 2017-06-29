 

Cristiano Ronaldo sulks, heads to dressing room early after Chile's keeper knocks Portugal out of Confederations Cup

Associated Press

Claudio Bravo made three penalty saves as Chile defeated Portugal 3-0 in a penalty shootout to reach the Confederations Cup final today.

The Real Madrid star wasn't happy Claudio Bravo saved three of Portugal's spot kicks in their Confederations Cup semi-final.
Bravo, who missed the first two games because of injury, stopped penalties by Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani, sending Chile to their third straight international final after winning consecutive Copa America titles.

Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez all scored for Chile in the shootout.

The teams had drawn 0-0 after normal and extra time.

The result was justice for Chile, which had a strong penalty appeal turned down in extra time and then saw the ball hit the woodwork twice in a few seconds a few minutes later.

Chile and Portugal both came close in the first 10 minutes but there were few chances after that. Ronaldo was off-form for Portugal and Chile gradually took control.

Chile will play Germany or Mexico in Sunday's final in St. Petersburg.

