Cristiano Ronaldo stops Portugal team bus to take heart-warming photo with young, sick fan

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal win the inaugural Nations League yesterday but hours beforehand, he went out of his way to help make someone else's dream come true too.

On his way to play the Nations League final against the Netherlands in Portugal, Ronaldo spotted a young fan on the side of the road holding a sign addressed to him.

"Cristiano, give me a hug," the sign said.

The football superstar did more than that.

Ronaldo had the team bus stopped so he could meet the young fan, who Portuguese publication Flash reported was 11-year-old leukaemia patient Eduardo Moreira, and brought him on board for a photo in his lap.

Security helped Eduardo on board where he got to meet his star and take photos with him, sporting a smile right across his face.