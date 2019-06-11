TODAY |

Cristiano Ronaldo stops Portugal team bus to take heart-warming photo with young, sick fan

1 NEWS
More From
Football
UK and Europe

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal win the inaugural Nations League yesterday but hours beforehand, he went out of his way to help make someone else's dream come true too.

On his way to play the Nations League final against the Netherlands in Portugal, Ronaldo spotted a young fan on the side of the road holding a sign addressed to him.

"Cristiano, give me a hug," the sign said.

The football superstar did more than that.

Ronaldo had the team bus stopped so he could meet the young fan, who Portuguese publication Flash reported was 11-year-old leukaemia patient Eduardo Moreira, and brought him on board for a photo in his lap.

Security helped Eduardo on board where he got to meet his star and take photos with him, sporting a smile right across his face.

Ronaldo added to Eduardo's delight hours later when he and Portugal beat the Netherlands 1-0 in the final to win their first trophy since 2016.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The fan was holding a sign saying, "Cristiano, give me a hug" and the football star happily obliged. Source: @433 / Twitter
    More From
    Football
    UK and Europe
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    1 NEWS
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    2
    Quade Cooper
    'People need to grow up' - Crusaders fans slammed for booing of Quade Cooper
    3
    The fan was holding a sign saying, "Cristiano, give me a hug" and the football star happily obliged.
    Cristiano Ronaldo stops Portugal team bus to take heart-warming photo with young, sick fan
    4
    1 NEWS
    Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
    5
    Aaron Finch had a few choice words he needed to get off his chest during the 36 run loss.
    Australian captain leaves pitch fuming after poor running with David Warner leads to run out in World Cup loss to India
    MORE FROM
    Football
    MORE
    FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 file photo, Britain's arrives at Downing Street. London. British Environment Secretary Michael Gove has on Friday, June 7 admitted using cocaine on âseveral occasionsâ two decades ago, as Conservative Party leadership hopefuls rush to admit past sins and avoid any surprises during what is expected to be a heated contest. Gove is the latest candidate in the race to replace Prime Minister Theresa May to acknowledge using banned substances. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

    UK prime ministerial hopeful Michael Gove admits past use of cocaine
    00:15
    Silva's goal was enough to secure Portugal a 1-0 win and their first trophy since 2016.

    Portugal win inaugural Nations League after Bernardo Silva fires game-winner past Dutch goalie
    01:15
    Coach Tom Sermanni says Meikayla Moore has been ruled out of the entire tournament after rupturing her Achilles tendon.

    Football Fern Meikayla Moore 'devasted' after World Cup dream shattered by injury at training

    01:05
    Tom Sermanni added nerves haven't crept into the "loud, noisy, talkative" camp ahead of their first game.

    Football Ferns coach says experience crucial to their World Cup campaign