 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Football


Cristiano Ronaldo seeking exit from Real Madrid after tax fraud accusations - report

share

Source:

Associated Press

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave the club and Spain after being accused of committing tax fraud in the country, a report in Portuguese sports daily A Bola says.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo.

Source: Associated Press

The newspaper said yesterday its story was based on a reliable source and that the 32-year-old four-times world player of the year had already made up his mind to ask the club for a transfer.

It said Ronaldo was "deeply disenchanted" with the allegations against him.

Spanish prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against the player accusing him of defrauding tax authorities of 14.7 million euros ($NZ22.69 million) by hiding his image rights income between 2011 and 2014.

Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.

Real Madrid said on Thursday they were confident the Portuguese forward had acted legally. They could not immediately be reached to comment on the report.

Ronaldo led Real Madrid to their 12th European Cup earlier this month after scoring two goals in a 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final, becoming the tournament's top scorer.

Portugal's all-time leading scorer is the latest in a long line of footballers in Spain - among them Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Neymar - to be caught up in cases over tax or transfers.

He has completed eight seasons at Real Madrid since joining them from Manchester United in 2009 for a then world record fee of 96 million euros ($NZ148m).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.

Watch: Beauden Barrett pulls out soccer skills after trademark SBW offload sets up AB's stunner

00:26
2
The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

As it happened: All Blacks blitz Manu Samoa in first Test of the year in twelve try pummelling

00:26
3
The bruising Hurricanes lock looked more like an excited kid as he crossed the chalk - can you really blame him though?

Watch: Welcome to the All Blacks! Smiling Vaea Fifita finishes off brilliant team piece to score on debut

00:27
4
The All Blacks' number eight grabbed his second of the night with this bit of magic against Manu Samoa.

Watch: Champagne rugby! TJ Perenara sets up Ardie Savea for exquisite try as All Blacks set Eden Park alight

00:30
5
The first-five used his feet ingeniously to kick ahead SBW's offload before sliding over to score in the All Blacks' 78-0 win over Samoa.

Opinion: Lions, take note: All Blacks overcome determined Manu Samoa in 12-try blitz at Eden Park

00:33
Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

'You only get one set of parents' – grieving brother, son seeks answers on missing family following London fire tragedy

Five members of his family haven't been heard from since the fire at Grenfell Tower.

02:26
Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

1 NEWS revealed the behaviour last night.


Opinion: Actions of Tonga's Prime Minister have been 'disgraceful and hypocritical' and it's time for him to step down with grace

Barbara Dreaver says Akilisi Pohiva once had the courage of a lion.


04:21
NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNIFEC.

Government needs to 'prioritise children' to bring down youth suicide rate

NZ has rated poorly when it comes to youth suicide according to a recent report by UNICEF.

00:30
The two sides performed their haka last night in Rotorua as they prepare for their matches against the Lions and England on Saturday night.

Video: Room shakes as passionate Maori All Blacks and Black Ferns face off in thunderous haka challenge in Rotorua

The respect and mana shown is something to behold.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ