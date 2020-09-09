TODAY |

Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal

Source:  Associated Press

Add 100 international goals to the extraordinary list of milestones achieved by soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ronaldo is just the second player in football history to reach the impressive milestone. Source: SKY

The 35-year-old Ronaldo become just the second male player to reach a century of goals for a national team when he curled a free kick into the top corner from 25 metres for the first of his two strikes in Portugal’s 2-0 away win against Sweden in the Nations League this morning.

Scoring one of the best goals of his international career was a fitting way to enter the “100 Club,” where he joins former Iran striker Ali Daei, and he wheeled away in delight in an empty Friends Arena in Stockholm before performing his trademark celebration — the mid-air pirouette.

Ronaldo, who was playing in his 165th game for Portugal, then added a second goal — another curler into the top corner — and needs nine more to surpass the international record of 109 scored by Daei from 1993-2006. The five-time world player of the year already holds the record for goals in the Champions League with 131 — 16 more than nearest rival Lionel Messi — and has now scored an international goal for the 17th straight calendar year.

Portugal has won its two opening group games after beating Croatia 4-1 on Sunday, when Ronaldo was absent because of a toe infection.

Belgium and France also have maximum points. The top-ranked Belgians beat Iceland 5-1 and France defeated Croatia 4-2 — the same scoreline as the 2018 World Cup final.

England drew 0-0 at Denmark in Copenhagen.

Football
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Novak Djokovic asks fans to support US Open official after abuse hurled her way
2
Dramatic increase in offloading a key part of Warriors’ rise under 'freedom' of Todd Payten
3
David and Victoria Beckham reveal secret Covid-19 battle after networking events in US
4
Cristiano Ronaldo scores 100th goal for Portugal
5
Tupou Vaa'i's family still can’t believe he’s an All Black a day on from his selection
MORE FROM
Football
MORE

La Liga backs Barcelona in contract battle with Messi

After four-week break, English football swings back into action with Community Shield match

Manchester United star Paul Pogba left out of France national squad after positive Covid-19 test

Phoenix’s Ufuk Talay named A-League team of the season's coach