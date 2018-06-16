Cristiano Ronaldo hammers home free kick at the death as Portugal snatch dramatic draw against Spain

Relive all of the action from this morning's Football World Cup clash between Spain and Portugal from Sochi, Russia.

7:52am: FULLTIME - Spain 3 Portugal 3

Game over. What a match from both sides. Portugal claim a late equaliser to snatch a draw against Spain. That'll be all from us today. We'll be back tomorrow with even more action from the 2018 Football World Cup in Russia.

7:50am: 92 mins - Spain 3 Portugal 3

Four minutes of stoppage time. Ronaldo goes close to adding a fourth goal, firing his shot just wide of the right post.

7:46am: 88 mins - Spain 3 Portugal 3

GOAL!!! Ronaldo goes down on the edge of the area for Portugal to win a free kick. Last chance you'd think for Portugal, and it's going to be Ronaldo to take it.

Guerrero and Ronaldo standing over the ball, and it's in!!! Ronaldo nails the ball into the top right corner to complete his hat-trick!!! What a game!!!

7:43am: 85 mins - Spain 3 Portugal 2

Spain make their final change, David Silva off, Lucas Vazquez on.

7:37am: 80 mins - Spain 3 Portugal 2

Huge chance for Portugal! A ball over the top from Guerrero has Ronaldo through on goal, but De Gea comes off his line to deal with it! The ball goes out to Queresma, but he controls it with his hand!

Portugal make their final change, Guedes is off for Andre Silva.

7:33am: 76 mins - Spain 3 Portugal 2

Queresma tries to curl a shot with the outside of his foot, but it sails into the crowd.

For Spain, Diego Costa comes off having netted twice. Iago Aspas replaces him.

7:26am: 70 mins - Spain 3 Portugal 2

Each side now make one change apiece. For Portugal, Ricardo Queresma replaces Bernardo Silva.

Meanwhile for Spain, Thiago Alcantara replaces Andres Iniesta, who gets a standing ovation from the Sochi crowd.

7:24am: 68 mins - Spain 3 Portugal 2

Portugal make their first change of the night, Fernandes comes off with Joao Mario on as a sub.

7:15am: 58 mins - Spain 3 Portugal 2

GOAL!!! WHAT A STRIKE! Spain hit the front for the first time, and Nacho goes from villain to hero! Spain look to work the ball through the box, Isco tries a one-two with Silva, but Portugal look to have cleared the danger.

The ball moves out to Nacho, flying forward from right back, who belts it right into the bottom left hand corner of the Portugal net. His first ever goal for Spain!

7:11am: 55 mins - Spain 2 Portugal 2

GOAL!!! Iniesta is fouled by Moutinho, and Spain have a free kick in an attacking position. Again, Silva and Koke stand over it, he chips it over the top to the far post, where Busquets heads the ball down to Costa, tapping in for his second of the night!

Spain pull themselves back into the contest once again!

7:02am: 46 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 2

Portugal get the second half started, but straight away Spain have the ball back.

7:00am

Spain are the first side out after the break. Iniesta leads a team talk in the tunnel before they retake the pitch.

Ronaldo does the same for Portugal, can they hold on for a famous win?

6:46am: Halftime - Spain 1 Portugal 2

What a half of football! Portugal start and finish with a bang, thanks to Ronaldo. Spain have dominated most of play, yet somehow find themselves a goal down. We'll be back shortly for the second half of this thrilling encounter.

6:45am: 45 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 2

GOAL!!! Portugal hit the lead once again, thanks to a shocker from De Gea! Ronaldo gets the ball on the edge of the box, turns and fires one at the keeper. De Gea gets a hand on it, but can only force the ball into the corner of his own net!

Portugal score at the beginning and the end of this first half! Two minutes of stoppage time.

6:40am: 40 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 1

Portugal starting to get back into this. William and Moutinho are edging ahead of Busquets and Koke in midfield. Spain well in front in terms of possession, but still all square in Sochi.

6:29am: 29 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 1

Free kick for Spain, right on the edge of the Portugal area. Silva and Koke both standing over it. The left-footed Silva takes it, but the ball smacks straight into the wall.

6:26am: 26 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 1

Isco hits the bar! The Spanish wizard cuts in from the left, before his shot rockets against the frame of the goal. Spain plead with the ref to check goal line technology, but the ball didn't cross the line.

All Spain right now.

6:24am: 24 mins - Spain 1 Portugal 1

GOAL!!! Spain equalise in brilliant fashion! A long ball forward sees Diego Costa outmuscle Pepe at the back, putting him one-on-one with Patricio. The striker dances through the penalty area, before firing a rocket past Patricio.

6:22am: 22 mins - Spain 0 Portugal 1

HUGE chance missed by Portugal! Bernardo Silva slips Ronaldo through in another counter attack, before the skipper finds Guedes back inside him. Guedes takes a touch when he should shoot, and loses the ball amid the uncertainty!

6:16am: 16 mins - Spain 0 Portugal 1

Spain are packed into the opposing penalty area, but Portugal now hit them on the break! Guedes and Ronaldo are up against Pique and Ramos. Guedes goes forward with the ball, and just needs to slip the pass through to Ronaldo - who'd be clean through - but he goes for the shot himself! It's blocked as the ball goes out for a throw in.

6:09am: 9 mins - Spain 0 Portugal 1

Huge chance goes begging for Spain, as David Silva volleys over the bar, no effort required from Patricio in goal for Portugal. Spain starting to dominate possession now.

6:04am: 4 mins - Spain 0 Portugal 1

PENALTY! Portugal win a penalty after just two minutes! Ronaldo goes down under the challenge from Nacho, and the referee has no hesitation in giving it!

Ronaldo up against De Gea, with the goalkeeper having a quick word beforehand! Here we go - and Ronaldo slots it straight down the middle as De Gea dives to his left!

First blood to Portugal!

6:00am: Spain 0 Portugal 0

Kick off! We're away as Spain have first use of the ball!

5:53am

Both sets of players walk out side by side, we'll have the anthems - and then kick off!

5:51am

So, it looks like both sides will start with three men in midfield. Spain will look to dominate possession, while Portugal will most likely try and play on the counter, conceeding the fact that they won't see too much of the ball early on.

Cristiano Ronaldo will play up front on his own, with Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes in support on either flank. For Spain, Diego Costa starts as the lone striker, seeing him face to face with Portugal's Pepe, arguably two of the most provocative players in world football.

5:42am

The final starting XI for both sides have been confirmed:

Portugal (4-3-3): 1. Rui Patricio (gk), 21. Cedric Soares, 3. Pepe, 6. Jose Fonte, 5. Raphael Guerreiro, 8. Joao Moutinho, 14. William Carvalho, 16. Bruno Fernandes, 11. Bernardo Silva, 17. Goncalo Guedes, 7. Cristiano Ronaldo (c)

Spain (4-3-3): 1. David De Gea (gk), 4. Nacho, 3. Gerard Pique, 15. Sergio Ramos (c), 18. Jordi Alba, 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Koke, 6. Andres Iniesta, 21. David Silva, 19. Diego Costa, 22. Isco.

5:36am

So, after a morning that saw Uruguay and Iran grab 1-0 wins over Egypt and Morocco respectively, our attentions turn to the first proper heavyweight clash at this year's tournament - with European champions Portugal taking on former winners, Spain.

After a tumultuous build-up, Spain enter this match having fired manager Julen Lopetegui less than 48 hours before the start of the World Cup.