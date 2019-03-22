Cristiano Ronaldo to fund three coronavirus intensive care units in native Portugal

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes are funding three intensive care units for coronavirus patients at hospitals in Portugal.

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League round of 16, 2nd leg, football match between Juventus and Atletico Madrid Source: Associated Press

A hospital in Porto said the contribution from the Juventus forward and his agent will pay for 15 intensive care beds fully equipped with ventilators and other necessary equipment. Another two units with 10 beds each will be set up in Lisbon.

Media reports said Ronaldo and Mendes are contributing more than 1 million euros (NZ $1.86m) for the three units.