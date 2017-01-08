 

Cristiano Ronaldo received FIFA's best player award for the fourth time this morning, after Portugal and Real Madrid won both major European titles in 2016.

MADRID, SPAIN - JANUARY 07: Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid competes for the ball with David Rodrguez Lombn (L) of Granada CF during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and Granada CF at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 7, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid competes for the ball.

Source: Getty

He beat runner-up and great rival Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to complete a sweep of top individual awards.

"2016 was the best year of my career," Ronaldo said in Portuguese in his acceptance speech, which he began by exclaiming "Wow, wow, wow."

Ronaldo got 34.54 per cent of total voting points in a 23-candidate ballot. Messi received 26.42 percent, and third-place Griezmann got 7.53 percent. Voting was by national team captains and coaches, selected media, and fans online.

Custom officers must maintain professionalism at all times - except for when the world's most famous footballer comes through.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ronaldo's fourth FIFA award closed the gap on five-time winner Messi, the runner-up to each Ronaldo victory, who did not attend the ceremony.

Ronaldo's 2016 trophy haul included the European Championship, Champions League, and Club World Cup, plus individual best player awards from UEFA and France Football magazine.

Messi's Barcelona won the Spanish league and cup double, though he captained Argentina to lose the Copa America final.

Griezmann's France and Atletico Madrid lost both finals to Ronaldo's teams.

Ronaldo's coaches for club and country were beaten by Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri, who earned the men's coaching prize for a stunning English Premier League title.

Claudio Ranieri got a round of applause from the world's media before toasting his historic Premier League title.
Source: 1 NEWS

"What happened last year was something strange. The God of football said Leicester must win," said Ranieri, who was in his first season at the unfashionable provincial club widely tipped for relegation.

Ranieri collected his trophy from Diego Maradona, who earlier this morning played in an exhibition match with other retired greats at FIFA headquarters.

The First FIFA fan award was chosen by fans and was made to supporters of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, who joined in singing the English club's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" before a Europa League quarterfinal. The other nominees were Iceland fans at Euro 2016, and Dutch club ADO Den Haag, whose fans brought soft toys to children supporting rival team Feyenoord.

FIFA made its Fair Play Award to Atletico Nacional, the Colombian club which was scheduled to host Chapecoense in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final on November 30.

After most of the Brazilian team died in a plane crash flying to the match, Atletico Nacional asked the South American soccer confederation to present the title and trophy to Chapecoense.

The Chapecoense players didn't take the plane that crashed, and then learnt of the news while in the dressing room.
Source: 1 NEWS

