 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to plead guilty to tax fraud in Spain, faces $31.5m fine: reports

share

Source:

Associated Press

Spanish media reports that Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed to plead guilty to tax fraud and pay a fine of 18.8 million euros ($31.5 milllion) in exchange for a prison sentence that would most likely be suspended.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Associated Press

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that Ronaldo is ready to admit to four counts of tax fraud that would carry a prison sentence of two years. Prison sentences not over two years in Spain are often suspended for first-time offenders.

The deal has yet to be ratified by Spain's Tax Office, according to different Spanish media including Europa Press news agency.

Neither Spain's Tax Office, its Ministry of Justice nor people close to Ronaldo would confirm the existence of a deal when called by The Associated Press.

Reports of the deal came hours before Ronaldo scored three goals to give Portugal a 3-3 draw with Spain in their opening match of the World Cup in Russia.

The Portugal captain's hat-trick earned his side a 3-3 draw in Sochi.
Source: SKY

One year ago, a Spanish state prosecutor accused Ronaldo of four counts of tax fraud from 2011-14 worth 14.7 million euros ($24.6 million). The prosecutor accused Ronaldo of having used shell companies outside Spain to hide income made from image rights. The accusation does not involve his salary from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo denied any wrongdoing when questioned by a judge last July.

In 2016, Barcelona forward Lionel Messi received a suspended 21-month jail sentence after being found guilty of defrauding tax authorities of 4.1 million euros (then $6.86 million).

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:25
1
The All Blacks coach was well and truly over talking about the hit that left a Frenchman with a facial fracture.

Most watched video: Fed-up Steve Hansen shuts down 1 NEWS' Andrew Saville’s questions about controversial tackle that left French rival with facial fracture


00:15
2
The Portugal captain's hat-trick earned his side a 3-3 draw in Sochi.

Cristiano Ronaldo hammers home free kick at the death as Portugal snatch dramatic draw against Spain

3
Tiger Woods waves on the 18th green during the third round of the Players Championship golf tournament, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Tiger Woods declares he can 'absolutely' win another major despite missing cut at US Open

4

Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to plead guilty to tax fraud in Spain, faces $31.5m fine: reports

5
Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, watches her tee shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club, Friday, March 30, 2018, in Rancho Mirage, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Lydia Ko rockets into contention with blemish free round at Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan

02:02
The shocking admission by Housing New Zealand has social agencies pleading for a more compassionate approach to be taken to housing the vulnerable.

Families with children kicked out of state housing for not paying their rent

Housing New Zealand evicted 87 families between 2014-15 and 2017-18.


01:50
Dunedin man Malcolm Diack has New Zealand's only locust farm registered for human consumption.

'Crunch, crunch!' Protein-rich locusts might be coming to a dinner plate near you

Dunedin's Malcom Diack has filled two shipping containers with more than 20,000 locusts as demand surges.

00:53
The Prime Minister's final week before going on maternity leave has been anything but smooth.

Watch: 'It hasn't been a good week for the Government' – 1 NEWS political editor Jessica Mutch on tough few days for Jacinda Ardern

Ms Ardern is due to give birth on Sunday, but her final week of work hasn't gone smoothly.


03:22
Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu debuted for the Auckland Storm in the Farah Palmer Cup last year as a year 12.

'Representing my country, my family, this is the reason why I play rugby' - Auckland teen rugby star on striving for success in the new professional era

Papatoetoe High School student Ricshay Lemanu will represent her country at age-grade international sevens later this year.


01:30
Friends say Ren Apatu was a much-loved family man and well-known Hawke's Bay businessman.

'Loved husband, father and brother' - man who died after yesterday's helicopter crash near Waiouru named

Renata Apatu was the co-owner of 28,000-hectare Ngamatea Station in Hawke's Bay.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 