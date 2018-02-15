Cristano Ronaldo double leads Real Madrid to Champions League win over PSG

 

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in each half as Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in their first-leg match in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Adrien Rabiot put PSG ahead in the 33rd minute but Ronaldo equalized by converting a penalty kick just before halftime and added to the lead in the 83rd.

Marcelo sealed the victory three minutes later to give the two-time defending champions a commanding lead heading into next month's second leg in Paris.

PSG showed its strength against the European champions, playing well in an exciting back-and-forth match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, but Madrid's late goal significantly hurt its chances of finally succeeding in the Champions League.

Ronaldo reached 101 Champions League goals in 95 matches with Madrid, a record for a player with the same club. He has 11 goals in seven Champions League matches this season.

