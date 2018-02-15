Cristano Ronaldo double leads Real Madrid to Champions League win over PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal in each half as Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 in their first-leg match in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Adrien Rabiot put PSG ahead in the 33rd minute but Ronaldo equalized by converting a penalty kick just before halftime and added to the lead in the 83rd.

Marcelo sealed the victory three minutes later to give the two-time defending champions a commanding lead heading into next month's second leg in Paris.

PSG showed its strength against the European champions, playing well in an exciting back-and-forth match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium, but Madrid's late goal significantly hurt its chances of finally succeeding in the Champions League.