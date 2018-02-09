 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Football


Coutinho scores first goal for Barcelona as they reach fifth-straight Copa final

share

Source:

Associated Press

Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal since leaving Liverpool as Barcelona defeated Valencia 2-0 today to reach the Copa final for the fifth straight season.

FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring against Valencia during the Spanish Copa del Rey, semifinal, second leg.

FC Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring against Valencia during the Spanish Copa del Rey, semifinal, second leg.

Source: Associated Press

Ivan Rakitic also scored in the second leg of the semifinals, giving Barcelona a 3-0 win on aggregate after a 1-0 victory in the opener at Camp Nou Stadium.

The three-time defending champions next face Sevilla in a repeat of the 2016 final.

Valencia posed a tough challenge for Barcelona, creating some significant scoring chances at Mestalla Stadium, but the visitors opened the scoring in the 49th minute after Luis Suarez raced past a defender inside the area before crossing the ball to Coutinho.

The Brazilian playmaker, Barcelona's most expensive signing, slid to reach the ball and sent it toward the far corner.

Coutinho, making his fourth appearance since being signed in January, had only entered the match at halftime.

"It's a special moment for me," Coutinho said. "I had been trying to score this first goal. I finally got it today and it helped the team advance to the final."

Suarez also set up the second goal, finding Rakitic for an easy shot from inside the area after a breakaway in the 82nd minute.

Valencia forward Rodrigo hit the woodwork early in the match. It was the sixth straight loss for Valencia in all competitions.

"It hurts because we had high expectations coming into this match," Valencia goalkeeper Jaume Domenech said. "But it wasn't meant to be. We need to work harder to try to turn things around."

Valencia was attempting to make it to the Copa final for the first time since 2007-08, when it won its seventh title after eliminating Barcelona in the semifinals.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The 229-member strong squad features women chosen for their youth, good looks and enthusiasm.

All female North Korean cheering squad arrives at Winter Olympics


00:15
2
The superstar had the final say in the 140-138 win over the Timberwolves.

Blockbuster trade: LeBron's Cavs shatter roster as five players leave town, hours after thrilling last-gasp win

00:23
3
Hansen says the situation isn't ideal, but the get-togethers are crucial for preparing the national side.

'It's not ideal' - Steve Hansen defends pulling All Blacks out of Super Rugby teams during season

00:15
4
The All Blacks coach was singled out for him time in charge of the world champions.

'I've just been lucky to be at the top of the tree and not fall out' - Steve Hansen humble after winning Halbergs leadership award

00:15
5
The shot-putter was a big winner, taking out the Sportsman of the Year award.

'A lot of baby talk!' Tom Walsh jokes about sitting with mate Valerie Adams at Halberg Awards

00:17
Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today.

Watch: 'F*** off mate' – man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women in Hawke's Bay, Rotorua lets rip at 1 NEWS reporter outside court

Jason Robert Trembath has pleaded not guilty to all 11 charges in court today.

04:49
Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Should Epi Pens, a lifesaving medication, be government subsidised?

Doctor Lance O’Sullivan says anaphylaxis is a real problem and this could be one solution to make them more accessible

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 