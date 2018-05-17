'I couldn't stand to wear that fern on my chest any more' - former Football Ferns captain blames coach Andreas Heraf for second retirement

Former Football Ferns captain Abby Erceg has singled out New Zealand Football technical director Andreas Heraf, labelling him "delusional" following her second retirement from the international game last month.

Football Ferns player Abby Erceg. Source: Photosport

Erceg, 28, called time on her career with the Football Ferns for the second time last month, having already done so in February last year, indicating a serious issue with culture among New Zealand's women footballers.

However, it has now come to light that Erceg's second retirement came down to a difference of opinion between herself, and Heraf, who is also the Football Ferns' coach.

Following yesterday's loss to Japan in Wellington, a number of ex-players and fans of New Zealand Football have come out against Heraf's perceived negative style, employing a defensive mindset in what should have been a free flowing clash between the two sides.

To make matters worse, Heraf came out in his post match press conference, stating that the Football Ferns did not have the kind of players needed to play attacking football.

Speaking to Stuff, Erceg broke down exactly why she retired from the Football Ferns again, with Heraf taking a large portion of the blame.

"You can see how I couldn't stand to wear that fern on my chest any more when his vision was to cower in a corner and not get beat by too much," she said.

"I don't work my butt off to get to Olympics or World Cups to not get beat by too much."

Erceg then pointed out the negativity on show from Heraf, seen from his press conference reaction to having his negative style questioned.