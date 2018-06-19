 

Controversial Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf leaving Football NZ after bullying claims - report

1 NEWS
Football Ferns coach and New Zealand Football technical director Andreas Heraf is reportedly leaving the organisation, with Football NZ likely to confirm the news later today.

Allegations against Andreas Heraf include incidents of intimidation and scare tactics which created a miserable team environment. Source: 1 NEWS

Heraf has been on suspension in the wake of an inquiry into his conduct in charge of the women's national side.

Heraf, 50, was the subject of up to 13 letters of complaint from his players, with claims of bullying and scare tactics around the Football Ferns' 3-1 loss to Japan in June.

The Austrian coach was placed on 'special leave' as a result of the allegations.

Former NZF CEO Andy Martin also stood down from his role in the wake of the scandal.

The NZ Herald reports that Heraf won't be returning to either of his previous posts with the investigation now almost complete.

