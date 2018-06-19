Controversial Football Ferns coach Andreas Heraf leaving Football NZ after bullying claims - report

The Matildas' hopes of a second-straight win over the United States have been shattered by a 90th minute goal in a 1-1 draw at the Tournament of Nations.

However a freak accident involving defender Ellie Carpenter being caught in the face will see the match remembered for the wrong reasons.

In the 28th minute of the first half, Carpenter was struck in the face by a stray clearance from the USA's Crystal Dunn.

Carpenter instantly dropped to the floor in pain, before being treated by medical staff.

She would eventually return to her feet, and carry on playing.

Australia led through Chloe Logarzo's opener in the 22nd minute and looked on course for a huge statement victory over the world No.1-ranked Americans.



But Lindsey Horan rose to nod home a Megan Rapinoe corner at the end of regulation time to save the home side's blushes, extending their unbeaten streak to 18 matches.



Yesterday's result in Connecticut was just the third time the US have been held to a draw during that period.



The Americans haven't tasted defeat since the last time they met the Matildas in the same tournament a year ago.

It remains Australia's only victory over the US in women's football.

