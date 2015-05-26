Out of control spending? Premier League teams splashed out nearly $400m on signings last month

The bottom six clubs accounted for almost half of the Premier League's January transfer spending of $374 million (NZD) as they grapple to stay in the world's richest soccer competition.

Middlesbrough's Jelle Vossen attempts an overhead kick as he is marked by Norwich City's Sebastien Bassong Source: Associated Press

The analysis by accountants Deloitte published overnight highlights the contrast with the offseason transfer window when 60 per cent of spending was by teams now in the top six.

Spending by Premier League clubs across the two transfer windows soared 32 per cent from the previous season to almost $2.4 billion (NZD) - the highest in world soccer.

The bottom six - Hull, Sunderland, Crystal Palace, Swansea, Leicester and Middlesbrough - are separated by five points and collectively spent $191 million in January.

The need to stay in the top division has never been more financially significant for teams.

This is the first season of television contracts generating $14.4 billion over three seasons for the league.

"It is clubs in the bottom half of the table who have driven expenditure this January, investing in their squads in an attempt to secure survival," Dan Jones of Deloitte said.

"This is no surprise given clubs' reliance on the revenues generated from the Premier League's broadcast deals."

Despite the influx of broadcast revenue, Deloitte reports Premier League clubs collectively making a profit of $69 million from transfers for the first time in a window, fueled by four deals, including two to China:

Oscar (Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG for about $104 million).

Dmitri Payet (West Ham to Marseille for $43 million).

Memphis Depay (Manchester United to Lyon for up to $37 million).