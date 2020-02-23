Contentious VAR decisions overshadow Chelsea’s win over Spurs, Man City victory

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard made all the right calls to mastermind another win over his old coach ,Jose Mourinho, and strike a significant blow in the bunched race for Champions League qualification.

Olivier Giroud. Source: Associated Press

Yet it was a slew of contentious decisions by video assistant referees which caused the biggest fuss in the English Premier League today.

Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso - handed rare starts by Lampard - scored the goals in a 2-1 victory over Tottenham to allow Chelsea to pull four points clear in fourth place after the team’s poor recent run.

It was Tottenham manager Mourinho's second loss to former club Chelsea this season. Counting matches in charge of Manchester United from 2016-18, he has lost on five of his six returns to Stamford Bridge in the past four seasons.

Much of the talk during and after the game was about a call by VAR not to send off Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso for an apparent stamp on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the second half that looked worse on each replay. The Premier League later said it should have been a red card.

“Everybody in the world, in football, saw that was a red,” an exasperated Lampard said.

Later in the afternoon at Turf Moor, relegation-threatened Bournemouth was denied an equaliser against Burnley when VAR chose to rule out Harry Wilson’s goal because it judged there was a handball in the Bournemouth area 15 seconds earlier.

Bournemouth’s players and manager, Eddie Howe, were livid - the team had already had a goal disallowed for a ball hitting the shoulder of one of its players in the buildup - and Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez piled on their misery by converting the penalty on the way to a 3-0 win.

“It's very difficult. I've got to be careful what I say,” Howe said. “After that (VAR call), I think we were psychologically spent.”

Then, in the late game, Manchester City escaped giving away a penalty when Kevin De Bruyne raised his arms to block a free kick in his own area, before being awarded one by VAR in the second half when a shot from Ilkay Gundogan hit the raised right elbow of Dennis Praet.

Sergio Aguero saw his spot kick saved but was spared by Gabriel Jesus, who came on as a substitute for his fellow striker and scored an 80th-minute winner.