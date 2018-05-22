Computer simulation gives eliminated Italians higher chance of winning FIFA World Cup than qualified Aussies

OK, so let's start off by saying we firmly accept that Australia aren't among the favourites to take out next month's World Cup.

Robbie Kruse of the Australian National Soccer Team (Socceroos) Source: Photosport

But surely - surely! - the Socceroos have a better shot than Italy who, while being a football power of some note for many decades, haven't actually qualified for the 2018 tournament.

Not so, according to investment bank UBS who simulated the World Cup to come up with the most likely outcomes.

They deployed a team of analysts to run the simulation 10,000 times and found that Germany was the most likely winner - a result which occured 24 per cent of the time.

World No.2 Brazil are considered a 19.8 per cent chance of lifting the trophy for a sixth time, with Spain considered the third-best chance.

England, too, are given a good shot - an 8.5 per cent chance to win it all, and 18.7 per cent to be runners-up. That ranks them higher than France, Belgium and Argentina.

But if that's not weird enough for you, this might be.

Italy, who was knocked out by Sweden in qualifying, is rated a 1.6 per cent chance to win the tournament.

That gives Italy a better shot than 21 teams - including their conquerers Sweden - who actually progressed through qualification and will be taking part in the festivities in Russia.

Australia were rated a 0.1 per cent of exceeding even the most optimistic expectations by winning their first World Cup.

Encouragingly, Bert van Marwijk's side are given a 22.2 per cent chance of escaping Group C.

The report by UBS explains how the Italy situation came about.

"Given the international focus on Italy's absence after the Swedes defeated Gli Azzurri in a dramatic showdown in late 2017, we simulate another competition, including Italy instead of Sweden," the report read.

"In its current form, Italy is roughly at par with Mexico. Hence, even if Italy managed to end

the group-stage competition in second place behind Germany, Brazil would likely await them in the round of 16.

"And that, we fear, would be the end of the road for the Azzurri. We hope to see Italy four years from now. The tournament doesn't seem quite the same without them."