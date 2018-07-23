 

Comedy football result becomes a reality in Scotland

Associated Press

The result of a Scottish League Cup Group B match has become a case of life imitating art after Forfar Athletic beat East Fife in a penalty shootout.

Statue of UK comedian Eric Morecambe.

Source: Pixabay

It was East Fife 4, Forfar 5 — a favourite tongue-twisting fictional result of the late British comedian Eric Morecambe.

The British list and read soccer results with the home team first, followed by the away team.

The BBC has reported the result as a first in head-to-heads featuring the teams, although it wasn't entirely as Morecambe would have liked. The match finished 1-1 before Forfar won 5-4 on penalties.

The BBC says there'd been at least one near miss in the past, with the wrong team at home when Forfar beat East Fife 5-4 in 1964.

