Colombia eliminate woeful Poland from World Cup, keep hopes of progressing to next round alive

Re-live Colombia's 3-0 win over Poland in Kazan, a result which eliminated the European nation from the World Cup.

7:55am: That's fulltime. Poland have been elimiinated while Colombia will face Senegal on Friday morning with a chance of qualifying for the round of 16.

7:43am: Poland clear their lines after Uribe attempted to backheel it in.

7:34am: They're in again the Colombians! They hit them on the break with Cuadrodro running in on goal before sweeping the finish past the Polish keeper.

7:28am: Falcao has scored! That should be enough. The striker ran on to a beatiful pass from Quintero and made no mistake with the finish.

7:17am: Lewandowski with a lovely touch to bring the ball down before shooting but the Colombian keeper Ospina managed to block the shot.

7:10am: Falcao with a great chance but he blazes that shot over the crossbar.

6:49am: That's halftime, colombia with the lead thanks to the goal from defender Mina.

6:39am: Goaaal! Mina headed home a lovely ball deleivered in by James.

6:36am: The Polish goalkeeper Szczęsny does well to turn away a cross from close-range at the near post. Probably the best moment we've had so far in terms of goalmouth action.

6:31am: Unfortunately, Colombia's Abel Aguilar has been taken off in a stretcher, replaced by Mateus Uribe.

6:14am: Still nil-all in Kazan, and we haven't had any great chances 15 minutes in.

6:02am: Poland have started well, winning two corners already.