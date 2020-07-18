Coach calls on misfiring Wellington Phoenix to 'step up' after Sydney FC defeat

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has called on his players to raise their level after another frustrating defeat in the A-League.

New Zealander Kosta Barbarouses returned to haunt his former side as Sydney FC took advantage of their opportunities to win 2-1 in Sydney last night.

The All Whites striker scored twice in an effective performance in front of goal from the Australian side who managed seven shots compared to Wellington's 20.

However, of the those 20 shots, only four were deemed on target. Their lack of efficiency and inability to turn opportunities into goals are becoming a worrying trend for Wellington's coach.

“This game is about being clinical in front of goal, because it’s a very tight game against Sydney FC, always,” Talay said in the post-match press conference.

“We rely on all our players to create opportunities and I thought Uli [Davila] had a good game and created a lot of shooting opportunities.

“We hit the post two times in the game, but a lot of the other players need to step up as well.

Talay, though, says he does have faith the team can turn their fortunes around and lift themselves off from second bottom on the table.